Community calls out Maple Mountain High yearbook for "hate speech"

SPANISH FORK – Students and parents are having some serious issues with what they call “hate speech” in the Maple Mountain High yearbook.

The Springville High School logo was featured in the yearbook, but rather than the familiar Red Devil, the logo was made of words that the yearbook claims “Describe Springville.”

Some of the words featured in the word cloud were “Satanic,” “Trash,” “Lame,” Greedy” and “Ghetto.”

The Maple Mountain High School Administration and Nebo School District responded to negative public feedback on Facebook writing in part,

“The wording in the yearbook does not represent the student body and community of Maple Mountain High or how we truly feel about Springville High School or the community of Springville. For many years Springville and Maple Mountain students have grown up together; they have played together and learned together. More than anything, we hope these positive relationships will continue far into the future.”

In the Facebook post the school principal, Dr. Everett Kelepolo, called the yearbook addition an “unfortunate mistake.” He says that the administration is taking steps to rectify the situation and move forward in a positive direction.

One Maple Mountain High School student wrote into Fox 13 saying she was “discouraged and angry” when she first saw the yearbook page.

“When I saw the page I was very embarrassed to come upon this page and see other Springville students so discouraged about the page in our yearbook,” said Emily Eggleston, a senior at Maple Mountain High School. ” I want to let those Springville students know that this terrible mistake does not represent Maple Mountain high school students. I don’t understand why something like this was allowed to be published in our yearbook.”

Fox 13 will be pursuing the story throughout the day and will provide an updated article this afternoon.