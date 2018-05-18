Watch Live: New break in Holladay man’s 1979 murder cold case

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details on a cold case murder from 1979 Friday.

The information is about the murder of Jack Richardson, a 54-year-old man who was confined to a wheelchair.

Richardson died after he was shot in the head during a robbery in Holladay on Jan. 5, 1979, according to police.

Authorities say they believe Richardson was home alone near 1650 Mateo Way and answered the door.

Investigators say several suspects confronted Richardson in an attempt to rob him.

At some point, Richardson was shot in the head and the suspects ran from the home.

Richardson’s wife found him dead in his wheelchair by the front door where he was shot.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera is announcing the new details in the cold case and information on the two suspects at 11:30 a.m.

