Utah high school students test roller coaster G-forces with tech they designed

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah -- Syracuse High School students took their physics class to Lagoon, and, instead of taking an exam, they put the amusement park itself to the test.

Physics teacher Doug Ball has taught his students about acceleration, gravity, G-forces and coding by having them design wearable G-force meters.

"My physics classroom looks like a JoAnn fabric store, so to speak," Ball said.

In the video above, watch how two of Lagoons' rides fared when the students used high-tech T-shirts to check the parks claims.