× Summit County deputies investigating shooting in Hoytsville

HOYTSVILLE, Utah – The Summit County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Hoytsville Friday morning.

Officials say the incident is near 1121 S. Hoytsville Rd.

Authorities have not confirmed how many people, if any, have been shot.

Deputies have not said if they are searching for a suspect or have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story.