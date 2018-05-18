Driver crashes into fire hydrant creating geyser in Syracuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE, Utah - Syracuse Police are investigating what caused a driver to crash into a fire hydrant near 900 W. 1700 S.

Officers say a 2005 Honda Accord was driving westbound when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit a fire hydrant just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The broken fire hydrant created a geyser for about 30 minutes.

No other damage was reported and no one was injured.

Officers say they found drugs inside of the car and that this may have been a case of drowsy driving.