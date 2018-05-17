LDS Church First Presidency and NAACP make joint statement

SALT LAKE CITY – Greater civility and racial harmony. That’s what The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the NAACP are calling for in a joint statement Thursday.

“Today, in unity with such capable and impressive leaders as the national officials of the NAACP, we are impressed to call on people of this nation and, indeed, the entire world to demonstrate greater civility, racial and ethnic harmony and mutual respect,” LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson said, who was joined by his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to affirm its fundamental doctrine — and our heartfelt conviction — that all people are God’s precious children and therefore brothers and sisters,” President Nelson said.

“We compliment The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its good faith efforts to bless not only its members, but people throughout the United States and, indeed, the world in so many ways,” Derrick Johnson said, president and CEO of the NAACP. “These include humanitarian and welfare services, pioneering work in higher education and promoting the dignity of all people as children of God.”

Read the full statements below: