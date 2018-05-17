Beef and Orzo Stuffed Peppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/3 cup orzo pasta

4 bell peppers, any color

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 small onion, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, leaves removed from stem

1 teaspoon dried basil

3 garlic cloves, diced

2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped

1/3 cup fresh parmesan cheese, shredded

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 425°F.

Prepare orzo as directed on package.

For the pepper, cut in half leaving stem (cut through the stem). Remove ribs and seeds. On a large oiled baking sheet, place pepper halves cut side down. Bake for 10-12 minutes until slightly softened.

Reduce oven heat to 350°F.

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add oil. Cook beef and onion with thyme, basil, salt and pepper, stirring frequently and breaking up the beef. Cook for 6-7 minutes until beef is browned and onion is softened. Add garlic and spinach; saute another minute. Stir in cooked orzo to beef mixture. Add additional salt and pepper, to taste.

Place bell pepper halves, cut side up, on same baking sheet. Fill pepper halves with beef and orzo mixture. Divide parmesan cheese on top of each pepper half. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until pepper is fully cooked. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council