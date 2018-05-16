UTA under investigation for violating public meetings laws

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s Office confirmed to FOX 13 it has been investigating accusations the Utah Transit Authority violated public meetings laws.

In a letter provided to FOX 13, assistant Utah Attorney General Bryan Nalder wrote that UTA appears to have conducted some business behind closed doors, taking action on items not discussed in an open meeting, and having vague agenda items.

“The [Civil Review Committee] is concerned that there has been a pattern in several of UTA’s past meetings of failing to adequately provide reasonable specificity for several agenda items,” the letter reads.

The Utah AG’s office cites an April 18 meeting where UTA CEO Jerry Benson was terminated as an example, alleging that some of the discussion may have taken place in a closed door meeting and in possible violation of Utah’s Open Public Meetings Act.

UTA may have also broken the law during a February meeting, but will avoid any sanction because the deadline has passed for a lawsuit, the letter said.

The Utah AG’s Office urged UTA to reconvene at a future meeting to follow proper procedures regarding Benson’s firing and comply with Utah’s public meetings laws going forward.

UTA is in the midst of a legislative-ordered restructuring, doing away with its Board of Trustees in favor of a three-member panel. It’s part of a series of reforms ordered by the Utah State Legislature.

A UTA spokesman said they are reviewing the letter.