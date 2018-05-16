× Sex offender accused of recording women in restroom, Layton Police believe there may be more victims

LAYTON, Utah — A registered sex offender has been arrested for five counts of voyeurism after police say he recorded women using the restroom, and authorities believe there may be more victims out there.

According to Layton Police, 53-year-old Gregory Robert Shack was arrested Tuesday on five counts of voyeurism using electronic equipment. Authorities note Shack is a registered sex offender.

Police say the case originated with a call about the man loitering near a women’s restroom at a medical facility in the area of 2950 North Church Street. The responding officer says several women reported seeing Shack near the restroom and said they noticed shadows and movement near the door after they went inside.

The women suspected they had been recorded, and one victim was able to obtain the man’s license plate number and report it to police. Authorities say they interviewed Shack and learned he had been recording women in the bathroom by holding his phone beneath the door.

Police say this occurred on several occasions involving several different women, and they believe the man has committed similar crimes in Bountiful and other places.

According to court records, Shack was arrested in Salt Lake City in 2013 after employees at a restaurant found a camera hidden in the ceiling of a women’s restroom and found images that showed Shack placing the camera there as well as recordings of female victims. Staff told police the man was a regular customer at the restaurant who always had his laptop with him and always sat near the ladies room.

When confronted in that case, Shack left the restaurant without paying and was later arrested.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims in the case, so they are circulating the man’s photo and ask anyone who has had similar interactions with the man to call Layton PD at 801-497-8300.