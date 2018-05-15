Man arrested in head-on crash that killed teen in Taylorsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - A head-on crash in Taylorsville killed a 14-year-old girl and police say the driver responsible is in custody.

Officers tried to stop a Chevy Blazer for reckless driving in Millcreek near 4200 S. State St. overnight.

Police say the SUV sped off and they did not chase it.

Officers caught up to the SUV a short time later and it tried to get away again, going west on 4500 S.

That's when the SUV turned around and started driving the wrong way, hitting a car head-on at 4500 S. Atherton Dr.

"There's been three people that were taken to the hospital in poor condition, there is one that wasn't," Unified Police Lieutenant Manfred Lassig said. "The driver fled. He's since been caught over by the golf course and there's a juvenile, a teenager, in the car that is deceased."

Officers took 19-year-old Casey James Ziemelius-Cook into custody.

Two people who were in the car police say Ziemelius-Cook hit were not seriously injured.

Police say Ziemeles-Cook could face manslaughter and attempted murder charges.

Authorities have not released the names of the others involved.