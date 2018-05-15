Suspect running from Syracuse Police causes rollover crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah – A suspect running from Syracuse Police caused a crash in Layton that backed up traffic for miles Tuesday.
Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said police stopped chasing the car when it got on I-15 southbound.
Royce said the suspect tried to pass cars using the right lane, lost control and went under a semi-trailer, causing it to overturn on I-15 near 550 S. in Layton.
Four people in the suspect’s car are in custody, some have minor injuries.
Royce said at least one will be booked into jail.
41.062731 -111.966502