Runnin’ Utes to meet Kentucky in 2-game series starting this season

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah basketball has agreed to a two-game series with Kentucky, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Bill Riley reported the Utes will play at Rupp Arena in Lexington this coming season.

Then the Runnin’ Utes will meet Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas the following year.

The Utah Basketball non-conference schedule now includes: at Kentucky, at Missouri, Tulsa, BYU and three games at the John R. Wooden Classic in Anaheim, California, according to ESPN.

