Medical marijuana backers accuse opponents of trying to turn in signatures after hours

FARMINGTON, Utah — Sponsors of the medical marijuana ballot initiative have accused their opponents of trying to turn in requests to remove signatures after hours.

The Utah Patients Coalition said representatives of the Utah Medical Association tried to turn in signatures at both the Davis County Clerk Curtis Koch’s office and home. FOX 13 had a news camera that captured some people outside his office late Monday. Davis County Sheriff’s deputies were called at one point to see what the commotion was about.

May 15 was the deadline for opponents of a ballot initiative to submit applications to remove signatures from citizen petitions.

However, Koch told reporters and medical marijuana supporters who confronted him outside his office that he refused to accept any signature removal forms after business hours. He said he was not making a special accommodation for anyone, but was simply working late at his office.

“We thought it was weird they were out still trying to rescind signatures,” said DJ Schanz of the Utah Patient’s Coalition. He said he raced to the county clerk’s office upon hearing of a crowd gathering there around 10 p.m.

“There’s a lot of strange coincidences. We’re just glad things are being followed through properly and that these recision letters more than likely would not be accepted since they weren’t in at close of office,” he said.

A spokesman for the Utah Medical Association told FOX 13 on Tuesday he was unaware of anyone canvassing late.

The accusations are the latest in a nasty battle between supporters and opponents of the medical marijuana ballot initiative. The UMA, working in a coalition with other groups called Drug Safe Utah, has filed an election complaint against the Utah Patients Coalition, accusing them of offering to pay workers in St. George for signature removal forms not turned in. That’s now under investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The Utah Patients Coalition has, in turn, threatened a lawsuit against Drug Safe Utah and its supporters, alleging “deceptive tactics” to get people to remove signatures from the ballot initiative petition.