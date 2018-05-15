× Layton Police seek help identifying burglar captured on baby cam

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police hope someone can help them identify the person who broke into a home and walked around a master bedroom where a woman and her baby were sleeping.

According to a Facebook post from Layton Police, the burglary happened around 3:40 Monday morning at a home near 2500 E and 200 S.

Police said part of the burglary was captured on a baby cam, and the video footage shows the burglar exposing himself and standing next to the bed and crib where the mother and baby slept. (You can view some of the footage below.)

“The suspect appears to be thin, wearing dark jeans, slip on shoes, a light, possibly multi-colored sweatshirt, a wedding band, and carrying an Iphone with a case showing the Apple symbol through a cutout,” the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information that may help police identify the burglar is urged to call 801-497-8300 and reference incident number 18-0370.

