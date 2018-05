Hey, when you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go… no matter how special or important the moment.

Kevin Przytula was proposing to his girlfriend Allyssa when the couple’s son decided it was the perfect time to relieve himself.

Naturally, Owen was standing right behind his father as he got down on one knee and the whole thing was caught on video.

The good news is, Allyssa said yes!

We just know his parents will be showing this to his future prom dates.