Staff cuts announced at Salt Lake Tribune; dozens of employees let go

SALT LAKE CITY - It's an extremely difficult day at the Salt Lake Tribune, mainly for those who are now out of work, but also for the remaining staff who are witnessing their colleagues and friends lose their jobs.
The layoffs announced at the Salt Lake Tribune last week happened Monday morning.
Some employees are telling Fox 13 News the up to 30 layoffs include a mix of straightforward job cuts as well as some retirements.
The local layoffs come as we are seeing the larger trend across many media outlets in the U.S.
