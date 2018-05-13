One dead and five injured in Saratoga Springs rollover

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A woman is dead following a two-car rollover in Saratoga Springs late Saturday night.

Saratoga Springs Police say a passenger car and an SUV crashed and rolled over at the intersection of Redwood Road and Pioneer Crossing around midnight.

A 29-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured in the incident.

Nine people were involved in the accident in total. Police says their ages range from child to senior citizen.

According to police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.