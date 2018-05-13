× Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pallet on Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN – A male motorcyclist has died after running into a pallet left in the middle of Bangerter Highway.

West Jordan Police say 33-year-old Craig Schmidt was driving his motorcycle on Bangerter near 8900 South around 11 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Emergency medical crews rushed Schmidt to the hospital however they say he died from his injuries.

Police say Schmidt was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

West Jordan Police are still investigating the incident and working on figuring out where the pallet came from.