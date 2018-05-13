× Man arrested following police standoff in Park City

PARK CITY – A man is in custody in Summit County after his neighbors say he threatened them with kitchen knives and an “AR style rifle” early Saturday morning.

A Park City patrol officer says 36-year-old Nathan Hale Bozung had locked himself inside his apartment after his neighbors told police they were victims of his aggravated assault.

One neighbor told police that he had seen Bozung and his friends return home around 3 a.m. “intoxicated and agitated.” But before he went inside the neighbor says he threatened one of the individuals with what looked like kitchen knives.

Later in the morning, the neighbor says Bozung damaged a large bay window at his apartment and most of his guests fled.

When the witness saw Bozung walking to his vehicle they say he was retrieving rifle ammunition and began following him.

When Bozun arrived back at his apartment the witness says they “picked up the rifle” while attempting to calm him down.

According to Park City officers Bozung threatened to kill the neighbor with the gun after he took it back and began loading it.

The witness retreated from the scene where they met with an officer to report the incident.

Officers say they set up a perimeter at the residence and after having no success getting in contact with him they began drafting a search warrant for the residence that was approved just before 11 a.m.

Before law enforcement determined to take action a family member of Bozung’s managed to get in contact with him. Bozung exited the apartment and was arrested at approximately 12:54 p.m.

When officers executed the search warrant they say they seized marijuana and supplies as well as an LWRC M6-SPR 5.56mm Rifle and two knives.

Bozung was booked in the Summit County Jail for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.

Because of the severity of the threats he made police say “[Bozung] would constitute a substantial danger to any other person or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court Bozung poses a substantial threat to the community due to the severity of the crime” and they recommended he receive additional detention.