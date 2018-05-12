Thousands of youths walk to Jordan River Temple to celebrate re-dedication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Thousands of youths and their families walked to the Jordan River Utah Temple Saturday to celebrate its re-dedication.

The temple has been undergoing renovations for more than two years.

With 17,000 youth living in the temple district, Saturday’s “Youth Walk” was designed to get them all involved in the celebration.

“We wanted to find a way that these kids could participate in something that still allowed them to stretch and grow,” said Michelle Boothe, the co-chair of the Jordan River Youth Celebration.

The walk began at each of the 66 stakes of the Jordan River Temple District.

The youths, joined by adults, walked distances up to eight miles with everyone converging at the temple.

“The rain can’t stop people who want to find hope and peace, and to these youth that’s what the temple means to them is hope and peace,” Boothe said.

Those who walked said it helped them reflect on their faith.

“I just kind of got a good experience to see how the pioneers felt as they walked here,” said Taumafai Afatasi, one of the walkers.

The temple will be re-dedicated on Sunday, May 20th.