Tesla Model S rear ends UFA truck

SOUTH JORDAN – A woman is in the hospital after her Tesla Model S collided with the back of a Unified Fire Authority mechanic truck Friday night on Bangerter Highway.

According to South Jordan Police, the Tesla was traveling southbound on Bangerter Highway (SR-154) around 6:30 p.m. before it crashed into the truck that had been stopped at the red light at 10400 South.

While police are still investigating whether or not the car was using the autopilot feature at the time, they say it does not appear any breaks were applied before the accident.

“For unknown reasons, the Tesla failed to stop for the traffic at the red light and ran into the back of the Unified Fire Authority vehicle at 60 miles per hour,” said Sergeant Samuel Winkler with the South Jordan Police Department

The 28-year-old female driver from Lehi was transported to a nearby hospital with a broken ankle. Police say the driver of the UFA truck was not injured and left later in the same truck.

South Jordan police are continuing to investigate the incident but say they likely won’t have more information on the crash until next week.