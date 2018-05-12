× St. George Temple broken into and vandalized, says LDS Church spokesman

ST. GEORGE – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Saturday that the St. George Temple had been broken into and vandalized.

According to the Church, an individual broke in through a window Saturday morning around 5:00 a.m. and entered the temple.

“He then proceeded to the fifth floor of the temple, damaging furniture, artwork and other items along the way,” said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for the Church. “After causing additional damage on the fifth floor, he was contained by temple workers.”

The Church says no physical restraint was required while they held the intruder until police arrived and he was arrested.

The St. George Temple has been reopened after being temporarily closed through the morning.