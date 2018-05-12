Roy police officer walks alongside widowed veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- For decades, Richard Bosley and his wife could be seen taking their daily 5-mile walk around Roy.

After Bosley’s wife passed away eight years ago, he continued to walk by himself.

He wasn't enjoying it nearly as much, but he kept going to keep his joints and muscles working.

“You get 91-years-old, you start sitting in a chair, you're going to die,” Campbell joked.

About four months ago, Roy Patrol Officer T. Campbell asked to join Bosley, and they've walked together almost every day since.

“Oh that's really great,” Bosley said of his new walking buddy. “I really enjoy that, and then I feel like I like to do it, before I did it because I had to do it to keep moving."

Officer Campbell had spent part of her day in the area trying to catch speeders on radar when she noticed Bosley's WWII Navy veteran cap and wanted to get to know him.

"I noticed that his hat was a veteran's hat out of the Navy, so that kind of started our conversation right there,” Campbell said. “Next day I asked if I could walk with him, he obliged and ever since then we've been walking pretty much every day."

Campbell said she is grateful for the chance to serve a member of her community.

“A lot of times officers aren't seen in the best of aspects, so any chance we can get out and communicate and just meet the community and meet different people: it's wonderful,” she said.