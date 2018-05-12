One dead, four wounded in Paris stabbing attack; assailant killed

By Steve Almasy and Eva Tapiero CNN

One person was killed and four others were wounded during a Saturday night knife attack in Paris, police said.

Two of the victims were gravely injured and two others were lightly injured, police said

The attacker is also dead, police tweeted.

CNN affiliate BFM-TV reported there is no known motivation for the attack at this time.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb praised the cool and quick response by French police who “neutralized” the assailant.

“My first thoughts are for the victims in this odious attack,” added Collomb, who made the comments via Twitter.

Developing story – more to come