This week Steve Oldfield reviews the latest comedy starring Melissa McCarthy. See the video above for his take on "Life of the Party".
At the Movies: ‘Life of the Party’
-
Don’t stress over party food preparations, leave it to Breaking Bread Catering
-
Neighbors complain wild sex parties disturb upscale Colorado community
-
One in serious condition after crash closes 3 lanes of NB Bangerter Highway
-
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in 17-year-old attempted murder case in West Jordan
-
Mitt Romney will face a primary election in bid for U.S. Senate seat after Utah GOP convention
-
-
iPhone battery troubles? 3 easy fixes
-
Rep. Lynn Hemingway won’t seek re-election to Utah State Legislature
-
Salt Lake County Councilman, restaurateur Sam Granato has died
-
‘The enforcer’ — how Barbara Bush became the matriarch of the Republican Party
-
Barbara Bush to be laid to rest Saturday
-
-
Republican infighting on candidate selection reaches legislature
-
Genealogy Gifts: Could looking into your past cost you in the future?
-
Utah Democrats pick McAdams to face Love in November, add medical marijuana to party platform