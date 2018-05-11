× Washington Co. fire chiefs agree to end controlled burn season early

ST. GEORGE – Due to increasingly adverse conditions, municipal fire officials are cutting the controlled burn season short, St. George News reports.

Fire chiefs from across Washington County met Thursday and agreed to end the controlled burn season two weeks early.

Instead of having until May 30, burn season will end Tuesday at midnight.

“We feel we need to take action and close the burn window early,” Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Chief Dan Nelson said.

Among the factors the fire chiefs considered was how dry potential fire fuels have become with rising temperatures, Nelson said, plus the rapid pace at which recent brush fires have grown before being contained.

