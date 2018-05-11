× Teen accused of bringing bomb to Utah high school, placing ISIS flag at another appears in court

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A teenage boy accused of bringing a bomb to Pine View High School and placing an ISIS flag at another school appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

The 17-year-old, whom FOX 13 is not identifying because he is a juvenile, sat with his parents and attorneys on Friday morning as an FBI agent testified about the device that prompted an evacuation at Pine View High in March.

FBI Special Agent Michael Truebenbach testified he concluded that it was an “improvised incendiary device” recovered from the school. The device, that police alleged was placed in a backpack, had a fuse leading into a metal can, with gasoline in plastic bottles to act as a fuel. There were also metal balls that Truebenbach testified that could have been used to cause more damage or kill.

However, Truebenbach testified that the device did not properly detonate.

The teen is facing first-degree felony charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon of mass destruction; graffiti, a class A misdemeanor; and abuse of a flag, a class B misdemeanor.

St. George police responded to Pine View High School in March after a student reported to a school resource officer a backpack that was smoking. The school was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in.

Police later arrested the teen and accused him of researching ISIS online and attempting to promote the terrorist organization. Police in Hurricane also accused him of replacing an American flag with an ISIS flag at their high school.