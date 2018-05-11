Spurned boyfriend charged with stalking and damaging property of ex-girlfriend in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A Smithfield man has been charged with 14 counts including stalking and criminal mischief after police arrested him outside of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Logan.

25-year-old Luke James Champlin was arrested on May 2, after an investigation that began on March 30, 2018.

According to court documents, the first report from the woman who shares an apartment near 500 North and 600 East with two female roommates, was about an oily substance poured on her vehicle.

Between April 7 and April 29, there were six more incidents, all late at night or early in the morning.

The front porch light at the apartment was stolen on April 7 and again on April 22.

Firecrackers were set off in the window well of the apartment on April 11 and April 13.

Also on April 13 and again on April 29, a door handle on the woman’s car along with the trunk latch, tire valve stems and windshield wipers were covered with superglue.

On May 2 at midnight, detectives with Logan police began a stakeout of the apartment.

Thirty minutes later, a man walked up to the apartment and crouched down for several minutes and left.

He returned again a few minutes later, and the detectives decided to try to stop him.

One yelled “Police, Stop!” but the man ran off.

Another officer stopped a silver Toyota Corolla leaving the area and arrested Champlin.

The woman told police she had dated him for six months but the relationship ended in February.

Of the 14 Class A misdemeanor counts Champlin faces , six are for stalking, four for criminal mischief, three for theft and one for failure to stop for a police officer.

Out of concern for the woman and her roommates, arresting officers asked that he be held without bail.

Instead, a judge set a cash only bail at $10,000.