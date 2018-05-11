New creative lab in SLC gives public access to high tech recording, printing equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- In a specialized lab in downtown Salt Lake City, a young musician spends hours translating Japanese music lyrics into English, recording in a modern studio and editing with the latest software. Experts stand by to provide technical support and training.

The name of this high-tech location: The Salt Lake City Downtown Public Library.

Thais Macias is a 19-year-old Utah native with roots in Equatorial Guinea, meaning she's Utahn, African-American, Spanish and English speaking, and she works on Japanese and Korean music.

The public library continues to reinvent itself to provide residents with the resources necessary to stay informed in the modern world, and Macias' story is one of hundreds that have made their way through the library's new Technology Center and Creative Lab.

Along with music, the lab has facilities to learn computing, to make logos, print posters, sew, print T-shirts, and even use a 3D printer.

The lab is free to access for anyone with a library card. The only charges are for ink if you make a poster, or plastic if you print something in 3D.

To learn more, make a reservation, or see a schedule of classes, click here.