Last minute gift ideas for Mom

If you’re looking for last minute Mother’s Day ideas, you’re in good company: 48% of people don’t shop for Mom until the week before.

While many people fall short on planning, they make up for it in spending. The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers spend an average of $186 on Mother’s Day gifts – last year, shoppers spent $23.6 billion on their mothers. Most of that spending goes toward jewelry, flowers, and activities.

Experiences make great last minute gifts because they can be presented on Mother’s Day and redeemed later on. If you’re looking for creative ideas, consider a cooking class, hot air balloon ride, spa service or house cleaning. For an experience that’s more traditional – take your mom to brunch or dinner, or get her a gift card to use later on at her favorite restaurant or store.

For a gift she can unwrap and open, you can’t go wrong with books, electronics, or gifts that cater to her specific hobbies, like gardening tools or craft materials.

While gifts are great, it was probably a mom who coined the phrase “it’s the thought that counts.” So don’t forget to be thoughtful with a card and a call!