Semi hauling about 8 million dimes crashes, spills load in Nevada

GLENDALE, Nev. — A semi hauling about $800,000 worth of dimes crashed on I-15 near Glendale Tuesday and scattered portions of its load into the desert.

St. George News reports the semi was traveling southbound on I-15 near Glendale when the driver lost control and struck a guard rail, causing the vehicle to leave the road and overturn.

The truck, contracted by the US Treasury Department, was hauling an estimated 8 million dimes.

Two people were taken to hospitals for injuries not considered life-threatening.

