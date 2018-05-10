Semi hauling about 8 million dimes crashes, spills load in Nevada

Dimes spill out of a semitractor-trailer that crashed and overturned off Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nev., May 8, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Nevada Highway Patrol, St. George News

GLENDALE, Nev. — A semi hauling about $800,000 worth of dimes crashed on I-15 near Glendale Tuesday and scattered portions of its load into the desert.

St. George News reports the semi was traveling southbound on I-15 near Glendale when the driver lost control and struck a guard rail, causing the vehicle to leave the road and overturn.

The truck, contracted by the US Treasury Department, was hauling an estimated 8 million dimes.

Two people were taken to hospitals for injuries not considered life-threatening.

