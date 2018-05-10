Public works and utility workers train for disaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- In the event of a disaster, like an earthquake, police and firefighters will have to follow the lead of another group that will become first responders.

Public works and utility workers will be responsible for clearing the roads of debris and insuring that power, gas and water lines are safe for emergency workers and civilians.

Because of that, the Utah Department of Transportation and Salt Lake County organized a multi-agency disaster training exercise to introduce workers to scenarios they're not accustomed to confronting.

Some were fun, like testing out what snow plows could move around other than snow.

Other scenarios were more sobering, like the likelihood of dealing with crime scenes where a dead body or bodies might be present.

"You gotta keep your mind on the mission, what it is you're trying to accomplish, and the fact that there are a lot of other people out there relying on us," said Unified Fire Authority Battalion Chief Clint Mecham.