Police seek help identifying man who stole handgun, bicycle from Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Police in Centerville are asking for help identifying a man who broke into a home and stole a handgun and a bicycle.

According to the Centerville Police Department, the burglary occurred Wednesday at a home in Centerville around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man pictured above used a prying device to force entry into the unoccupied home and then went room to room looking for valuables, ultimately leaving with a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun in a small black case and a black Giant Anathem Advance Pro 1 bicycle.

The burglar was captured on surveillance cameras inside the home and is described as a Caucasian male believed to be in his 30s or early 40s. He was wearing a blue and white flannel button-down shirt, blue jeans and glasses. He appears to have short brown hair and a goatee.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the burglary is asked to call Det. D. Davis at 801-677-6427.