Family moving from Montana to Arizona loses belongings to fire in Davis Co.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A moving truck caught fire along southbound I-15 in Davis County Thursday afternoon, resulting in the loss of most of a family’s belongings.

A Utah Highway Patrol spokesman said the family is in the process of moving from Montana to Arizona,

An unknown mechanical issue sparked the fire, the UHP spokesman said, and the fire destroyed the moving truck’s cab and about a fourth of the cargo area. Video posted to YouTube by Nick C. shows the vehicle burning and crews extinguishing the fire.

The family’s belonging’s also sustained significant water damage due to the firefighting efforts.

All of the truck’s occupants got out of the truck safely and no one was injured.

Firefighters with the South Davis Metro and Farmington Fire Departments extinguished the fire.

The fire led to lane closures on I-15 that lasted from around 3:30 to about 5:40 p.m.