× Bountiful Police identify man killed in armed robbery attempt; second suspect still at large

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed last week as he attempted to rob a pawn shop.

The deceased was 40-year-old Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez of Denver, Colorado, according to a news release.

The second man accused of trying to rob the pawn shop is 30-year-old Alexyanis Cutino Jimenez.

“Jimenez has an active armed robbery warrant for his arrest issued 5-9-18 in Oklahoma, and is being sought nationwide,” the news release said.

According to police, Arbolaez-Hernandez and Jimenez entered Bountiful Pawn on Friday morning as the pawn shop was opening. Police said one of them pointed a gun at a store clerk and ordered the clerk to lay on the floor, while the other moved toward the store’s merchandise area.

“During a moment when the armed suspect was distracted, the clerk retreated to a storage area and drew his concealed weapon,” the news release said.

The armed suspect then followed the clerk to the storage area and pointed a gun at the clerk.

“The clerk fired at the suspect, striking and killing him. The second suspect fled the area and was not located,” the news release said.

Police described Jimenez as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jimenez has ties to Texas and Florida and was last seen leaving the Bountiful area in a white 2005 Saturn Vue with a Colorado license plate BMT182.

Anyone who see Jimenez is urged not to approach him and to instead contact police by calling 9-1-1.