School resource officer at Payson High School on leave amid allegations of sexual relationship with student

PAYSON, Utah — A school resource officer at Payson High School is on leave amid an investigation about inappropriate sexual contact with a student at the school.

Neomi Sandoval, a public information officer with Payson Police, tells Fox 13 the investigation into the alleged sexual relationship has been ongoing for some time.

The officer is accused of having sexual relations with a 17-year-old student who attends the school where he is assigned. The officer is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Sandoval declined to provide further details about the case, saying the Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the case as an outside agency.

The identity of the officer has not been released. Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.