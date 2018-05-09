Recipe: Lemon Pepper Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lemon Pepper Pasta by Jaqueline Neid-Avila

Ingredients:

8 oz of quinoa or pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic minced

1 large leek sliced

1 can artichoke hearts chopped

1/2 cup kalamata olives halved

1/4 cup packed sun-dried tomatoes chopped

1/4 cup pine nuts

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup basil chopped

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Cook the pasta according to package directions.

2. Meanwhile, heat the canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and leeks and sauté five minutes, stirring often. Add artichoke hearts, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and pine nuts. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring occasionally until vegetables are heated through and pine nuts are lightly browned.

3. Remove from heat. Stir in the cooked quinoa noodles, lemon juice, olive oil, basil.

4. Finish with salt, and pepper and serve immediately.

