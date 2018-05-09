Police release video from high-speed chase that ended with SWAT response in Utah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH -- Utah Highway Patrol released dash cam video from a 30-mile high-speed chase on I-15 that stretched from Juab County into southern Utah County Monday.

“We have to worry about the public safety, we have to worry about the officer safety, and we have to worry about the suspect safety as well,” said Lt. Todd Royce with UHP.

The car police were chasing was being driven by David Lloyd Junior. Inside he had a female passenger and a baby in a car seat.

Trooper say they hit speeds of 130 miles per hour. Lloyd was eventually forced off the road after troopers deployed spike strips.

Lloyd jumped out of his car and started pulling items from his truck. Troopers say it included several gun cases. Lloyd ran from there up a hill into some scrub oaks.

“When he walks away from that scene, we don’t know if he’s got more weapons or not, more, what he got what he didn’t get,” said Lt. Royce.

A SWAT team was called in and a Department of Public Safety helicopter searched from the sky. Ultimately, Lloyd Jr. was found hiding nearby. He was arrested without incident.

“We don’t know why some people are running a lot of the times," Lt. Royce said. "You don’t know if they are a homicide suspect. We don’t know if there is something behind that causing them to run."

A small amount of marijuana was found along with three shotguns and case of 1,000 9mm rounds. Lloyd Jr. faces drug charges, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, reckless endangerment, failure to stop and speeding charges.

The woman and the baby who were in his car were not hurt, nor is the woman facing any charges.