Juveniles suspected of starting two brush fires that threatened homes in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Juveniles are suspected of starting two brush fires that threatened homes in St. George.

The St. George News reports a fire began in a field directly behind a condominium complex off 2450 East around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

It spread quickly in brush and cottonwood trees and forced the evacuation of several nearby homes and condos.

Firefighters knocked down the fire but not before it torched a pair of cars.

Another fire burned Monday evening in the Sand Hollow Wash and witnesses reported seeing children running away from both fires.