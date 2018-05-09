Bomb sniffing dogs strut their sniffs in national test held in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assembled experts at a facility in West Jordan, bringing handlers from local, state and federal agencies to test their bomb sniffing dogs.

Among them was ATF agent Rennie Mora and his black lab Randi.

"It's the best job in the world," Mora said. "Every day Randi and I go to work together."

The ATF provides explosives—transported safely to the training ground from their national laboratory—allowing officers, agents, and firefighters to insure their dogs are "dialed in" to the right scents.

"Sometimes these dogs have never come in contact with them," said ATF specialist Cody Monday.