Allergies acting up? Experts say pollen counts spiking in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sneezing, a runny nose and watery eyes. Can your day be summed up on a box of allergy medicine?

“This has been horrible. I have all kinds of congestion. It's been like four or five days straight,” said William Kopf of West Valley City, one of the countless Utahns who is a victim of allergies.

For days the pollen count has been very high, sending Utahns searching for relief from their allergy symptoms.

“I would think pharmacists are selling train car loads of over the counter antihistamines and sprays and eye drops,” said Dr. Duane Harris, an Allergy and Asthma Specialist.

As for Dr. Duane Harris, he is seeing a lot more patients a lot earlier in the season.

“This year was the earliest I can remember ever seeing tree pollen,” Harris said.

Tree pollen, high across the board, days in a row and to add insult to injury: “In just the last few days we've started to see significant amounts of grass, which is even more potent,” Harris said.

Grass usually becomes a pollen issue in the summer, but this year it's full swing in spring and Mother Nature isn't helping.

“Pollen loves hot, dry, warm, windy days because it's good for pollen dispersal,” Harris said.

Even Brittney Scott's 4-year-old son is feeling it this year.

“I feel the worst for him, the worst for him,” said Brittney Scott of North Salt Lake.

Others have given up on the meds.

“Then I just feel super groggy, so I’ve just been living with it,” Kopf said.

But all these parents are braving the outdoors and the pollen for their kids.

“He's having a blast so I just have to deal,” Kopf said.

It’s not all gloom and doom for those who have allergies. We'll end this story on a high note, as Fox 13 Chief Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke has been promising us that storm coming in this weekend, and that's likely going to clear things out, at least for a couple of days.