FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Fruit Heights Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 7:10 a.m near 600 south Mountain Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Fox 13 news crew on the scene says investigators are placing red tape around the house.

A tweet from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews found drug related items in the home.

