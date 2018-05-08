Police seek bank robbery suspect in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The St. George Police Department announced Tuesday it was seeking a bank robbery suspect.

According to the department, police responded to calls of a bank robbery around 4:10 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank located on Brigham Road.

Police said the suspect did not brandish a gun during the incident.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, in his mid 20’s, wearing a dark colored ball cap, dark jacket, jeans and white and black lace up shoes.

“Suspect was last seen leaving the bank heading northbound towards the WalMart parking lot,” St. George police wrote.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the St. George Police Department at (435)627-4300.

Police released surveillance photos of the robbery suspect: