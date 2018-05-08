Man charged with trying to lure minor with ad placed on Craigslist

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Davis County man has been charged with trying to lure a minor over the internet.

39-year-old Michael Jeremy Prax faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of knowingly using the internet and text messaging to solicit, entice or lure a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to a probable cause statement, Prax placed an ad on Craigslist in November of 2016 seeking sexual companionship with young females.

An agent with the Child Exploitation Task Force responded to the ad, posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Over the next several days, Prax engaged in highly sexual talk and agreed to meet the person he thought was the young girl, according to court documents.

Prax drove to an arranged meeting place in Farmington and was arrested by police.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Prax admitted he discussed having sexual intercourse with the girl, but stated he thought she was 14.

Court documents indicate Prax entered a guilty plea on March 14, 2018, but there was a change of plea the same day.

Due to strict new human trafficking laws, Craigslist has shut down its personal ads section.