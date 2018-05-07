What’s Going Around: CMV infection during pregnancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cytomegalovirus also known as CMV is a common virus that infects people of all ages and most who become infected the virus will never develop symptoms. However, when CMV occurs during a woman’s pregnancy, the baby can become infected before birth. CMV infection before birth is known as “congenital CMV”. When this happens, the virus gets transmitted to the unborn infant and can potentially damage the brain, eyes, and/or inner ears.

Permanent health problems or disabilities due to congenital CMV include:

Hearing Loss

Vision Loss

Developmental Disability

Brain Damage

Cognitive Impairment

Small head size

Lack of coordination

Cerebral Palsy

Seizures

For more information on this topic visit the Utah Department of Health's website by click here or call (801) 584-8215 Monday thru Friday - 8 am to 5 pm.