× Utah Pride Center to offer suicide survivor support

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Pride Center announced it is re-launching its’ Survivors of Suicide Attempt (SOSA) support group.

The center said that in addition to an adult SOSA support group, the center will be also be hosting a group specifically for LGBTQ youth ages 16-20.

“Suicide is currently the leading cause of death for youth aged 10-17 in Utah,” the pride center wrote. “For all ages, Utah’s suicide rate is more than sixty percent above the national average.”

The Utah Pride Center said that suicide rates are four times higher for lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth compared to their heterosexual counterparts.

“The SOSA program will provide a space free of shame and stigma to cultivate peer support, facilitate the healing process, and help participants develop healthy coping skills,” the pride center said.

SOSA groups at the center will run for eight weeks and are free of charge.

“Often times survivors of suicide feel shame and isolation because of their attempt, and we want to help instill a sense of safety,” SOSA Program Coordinator, Myles Davis said. “We really want to encourage participants to connect with each other through their shared experience.”

The adult SOSA group is set to start Thursday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. The youth SOSA group will begin Monday, May 14 at 5:00 p.m. Both groups will be facilitated by licensed mental health professionals at the new Utah Pride Center location, 1380 Main Street.