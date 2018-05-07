× Travel trailer destroyed by suspicious fire at Red Cliffs Desert Reserve

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two fire departments responded to a reported travel trailer fire in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Saturday evening, leaving fire officials unable to determine the identity of the trailer’s owner or the cause of the blaze. They are asking for the public’s help, St. George News reports.

At approximately 6 p.m., a bystander called 911 to report a fire in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve area just off of Turkey Farm Road, involving a travel trailer that was fully engulfed in flames, Dammeron Valley Fire Chief Kevin Dye said.

Washington City Fire Department was dispatched initially, but once a more specific location was provided, Diamond Valley Fire District was dispatched and responded to the area.

