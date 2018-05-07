× ATV rollover leaves three injured, one flown to Salt Lake City hospital

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. – A Green River woman was transferred to a Salt Lake City hospital, and two others were injured after an ATV rollover Saturday afternoon.

According to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, officers were dispatched at 2:24 p.m. Saturday to the Telephone Canyon area west of Green River on a report of an all-terrain vehicle mishap.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw that a Polaris ATV had tipped on its passenger side along a two-track road. No passengers or drivers were near the vehicle after officers arrived.

Fearing that the occupant had been ejected from the vehicle, the responding officer deployed their K-9 unit in an attempt to track down a scent.

The K-9 unit was able to follow a scent up to the rise of a hill, where it appeared to end, Lowell reported.

Officers later learned that an occupant of the ATV had hiked up to the rise to call for help, but was picked up by a family member.

A member of the family had also reportedly picked up an additional occupant of the ATV, who had suffered a serious injury to her hand.

Two of the vehicle’s occupants were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The occupant who had a serious hand injury was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital.

Lowell said the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation continues. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.