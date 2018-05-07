× Actor Tom Sizemore accused of sexually abusing girl, 11, on Utah film set

SALT LAKE CITY — A complaint filed Monday in 3rd District Court alleges Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore sexually abused an 11-year-old girl while working on a film shoot in Utah in 2003.

According to the complaint, Sizemore and the girl were both involved in the making of a film called “Born Killers” at the time of the alleged abuse. Sizemore is accused of touching the girl inappropriately, underneath her clothing.

The complaint alleges this happened while on set and in the presence of approximately 20 or more people, including the girl’s mother.

“This sexual assault and battery caused enormous damage to [the girl]” including “serious mental, psychological and emotional problems,” “substance addictions,” “trust issues,” codependency, post-traumatic stress disorder, “emotional breakdowns” and emotional instability, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Sizemore was initially fired from the movie, but the producers “were compelled to hire Sizemore back, and instead fired [the alleged victim] from the film.

The complaint asks for judgment against Sizemore for an amount of no less than $3 million.

Sizemore recently settled another lawsuit against him, in which he was accused of causing serious injuries to a stunt performer during a shoot for a TV show, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Sizemore is known for his supporting roles in “Saving Private Ryan,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Heat” and other films.