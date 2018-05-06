Utah Jazz make dream come true for lifelong fan now on hospice care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz made a dream come true for a lifelong fan who is now on hospice care.

Anita Lane is 82-years-old. Her love for the Jazz dates back to the days when Karl Malone and John Stockton made the team one of the best in the NBA.

“I get mad at the other teams when they throw our players down on the floor,” Lane said.

Over the last 20 years, Lane says she has missed just one game on the television, but she’s never had the chance to see one in person.

Management at Lighten Home Health and Hospice Care in Sandy told the Jazz about Anita and the team provided her with a pair of tickets to see game 4 of the their playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

“I kept saying, 'I don’t know how I’ll be able to go because I can’t walk,'" Lane said. “They got me a wheelchair.”

As she made her way from the hospice facility to the arena, Lane couldn’t stop smiling.

“It’s a special day for me because I’ve never been to a Jazz game and I’m able to go,” she said.

She had a warning for the Houston Rockets.

“I’m not quiet when the Jazz is on,” Lane said. "Even at my age, I can yell. It will be fun.”

Photos taken during the game show Lane beaming with a smile.

“I hope they win,” she said. “They got a good chance.”

While the Jazz didn’t pull off the win, the loss didn’t diminish this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“They’re fun to watch whether they win or not,” Lane said. “They are good as a team and I really enjoy watching them.”

Lane wants the Jazz, and her favorite player Joe Ingles to know how appreciative she is for the opportunity to watch the action unfold right before her eyes.